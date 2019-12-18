Friedman to seek re-election as judge

La PORTE – La Porte Superior Court No. 4 Judge Greta S. Friedman announced this week she will be seeking re-election next year.
Friedman, who was appointed Magistrate in 2008 by the county’s judges, served in that role for seven years before being elected by voters to a six-year term as Superior Court No. 4 Judge in 2014 following the retirement of Judge William J. Boklund.
The La Porte native says she’s particularly proud of her efforts in “building an outstanding team of professionals who have made this county’s Drug and Alcohol problem-solving court one of the premiere problem solving courts in Indiana.”
Friedman was recognized for her success in guiding La Porte County’s Drug and Alcohol Court when she was chosen “Indiana Judge of the Year” in 2016 by the Indiana Criminal Justice Association.
Two justices of the Indiana Supreme Court have been guest speakers at Problem Solving Court graduations and the Indiana Supreme Court recently awarded a commendation plaque to the county’s Drug and Alcohol Problem Solving Court.
Friedman has also been instrumental in working with fellow judges leading a team of court, probation and law enforcement professionals seeking to assist La Porte County in complying with Supreme Court Rule 26, which she says will provide “more helpful risk assessments to determine which pre-trial detainees pose no threat and can be released prior to trial without having to post bond.
"Criminal Rule 26 should help reduce our jail population and ensure that only those who pose a threat of violence to others or are a flight risk are kept in jail awaiting trial,” she said.
A 1977 La Porte High School graduate, Friedman obtained her bachelor’s degree from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, in 1981, before graduating from the Valparaiso University School of Law in 1984. After serving as a staff attorney for six years at Legal Services in South Bend, where she provided legal assistance to older adults, she spent more than a decade in private practice before her 2008 appointment as Magistrate for Judge Boklund.
Friedman has also been heavily involved in community service in La Porte County, serving as past president and co-founding board member of Stepping Stone Domestic Violence Shelter in Michigan City. She’s also a past president of La Porte Service League and is active in local community theater, performing in various roles at both La Porte Little Theatre and Michigan City’s Footlight Theatre.
She also serves an adjunct professor at the Notre Dame Law School, teaching intensive trial advocacy.
A member of the Praise Team at La Porte’s First United Methodist Church, Friedman is married to La Porte attorney Shaw Friedman. They have two children.
