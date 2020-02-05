MICHIGAN CITY — A plan to substitute paratransit buses for city buses to make regular stops at Franciscan Health Michigan City is back to the drawing board.
At Monday’s Board of Works & Safety meeting, officials announced that city bus service will no longer include the hospital, and the stop would be available via paratransit instead.
That plan has since been put on hold.
As bus service now runs, riders are dropped off at the west end of the hospital near the Emergency Department. Hospital officials told the BOW last month that this is unsafe for pedestrians and ambulances, and problematic for Emergency Department staff who have to help riders navigate the facility.
Mayor Duane Parry told the board Monday that to have city buses drop riders off at the hospital’s main entrance as requested is not feasible, as it would elongate the distance and timing of current bus routes, and would need to be approved by the Federal Transit Authority.
Additionally, operating a large bus in a parking lot with vehicles parked on both sides presents a safety hazard, he said.
Parry said he initially recommended using the former INDOT access road to the east of the building for bus service. However, the hospital rejected that suggestion on the basis that doing so decreases the safety and security of the hospital campus.
So, the decision was made to discontinue regular bus service to the hospital and begin using smaller, 14-passenger paratransit vehicles on an as-needed basis.
That plan was to take effect in 30 days, but on Wednesday, the Mayor’s Office announced that plan was not feasible and, for now, the 12 city bus routes that serve the hospital each day will continue as usual.
Transit Director Robin Tillman told the BOW on Monday that any resident could schedule the paratranit service by calling in advance, and indicated those riders may be dropped off at any hospital entrance.
However, mayoral spokesman Chris Yagelski said that plan may have confused riders.
They would have had to call a day ahead to schedule pickup, then ride a regular city bus to the bus stop on CR-400N near the hospital. They would then wait for a paratransit bus to take them the rest of the way.
In addition, Yagelski said, riders using such service would have to be eligible for disability to utilize paratransit service.
Parry met Wednesday morning with Dean Mazzoni, hospital president and CEO, and it was determined the bus service would stay the same, at least for now.
“Nothing will change,” Yagelski said, “but in the future the mayor indicated he may take another look at this.”
The current paratransit service will also continue as usual, he said.
Parry will return to the BOW at its next meeting on Feb. 17 to take the paratransit bus plan off the table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.