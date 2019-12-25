Sheriff's office has job opening
La PORTE – The La Porte County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for a part-time Administrative Assistant position within the Criminal Investigations Division. Those interested must meet the following criteria: be at least 18; have a high school diploma or GED; have knowledge of Microsoft Office Access Level I & II, Word Perfect, Word, etc.; be able to transcribe interviews, manage time and communicate well; assist with evidence and be trusted with sensitive case information; assist detectives with preparing major case files.
The position is a maximum of 28 hours each week, with specific days and hours worked each week being flexible. The position pays $13 per hour. For further information, including a complete job description, contact Major Heath Haferkamp at 219-326-7700, ext. 2361, or hhaferkamp@lcso.in.gov. Applications can be accessed via laportecountysheriff.com.
Council plans year-end meeting
LONG BEACH – The Long Beach Town Council will conduct its year-end meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall, 2400 Oriole Trail in Long Beach. The public is welcome to attend.
New music scholarship available
La PORTE – Applications for the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's Deborah DePoy Music Scholarship will become available on Jan. 1. Depoy was born and raised in Mill Creek, and after graduating from La Porte High School, received her music degree from the VanderCook College of Music. She played bassoon for the LCSO and Michigan City Municipal Band for more than 20 years until her death in 2013. She established this scholarship to help other passionate musicians with higher education expenses.
It is for students with a GPA of 3.5 or less, said LCSO executive director Tim King, because "Debbie struggled in school and wanted students with similar struggles to be able to know that a scholarship would be available even if one didn’t have an “A” average.” The scholarship is administered through The Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s General Scholarship Application Program. Visit uflc.net to learn more and complete an online application. The deadline is March 12, 2020, for students planning to pursue a bachelor’s in music who are La Porte County residents and graduated from a county public high school.
