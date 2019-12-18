Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
TUESDAY
McDonald's reported a case of theft at 3:56 p.m. at 5816 Franklin St.
Vehicle theft was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin Street at 10:48 a.m.
Carter's at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets reported a case of theft at 11:51 a.m.
A 22-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on an A misdemeanor charge of theft.
A license plate was stolen from a 2014 Nissan Altima in the 209 block of Charles Street.
Warrants have been requested for two 16-year-old boys on charges of theft, both Level 6 felonies.
A 38-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting arrest, an A misdemeanor, after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 1-100 block of Kings Way.
The Cigarette Discount Outlet reported a robbery where a knife was used at 8:50 p.m.
A 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both of Michigan City, were arrested on an A misdemeanor charge of theft.
MONDAY
Fraud involving a withdrawal from a bank account was reported in the 5700 block of Franklin Street.
A 49-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Franklin Street.
A 38-year-old Valparaiso man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 2300 block of Normandy Drive.
Police are investigating a case of a 57-year-old woman who allegedly poured sugar into the fuel tank of 2001 Saturn in the 100 block of Twin Road.
A 20-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor.
Someone reportedly punctured the tire of a 2005 Chevrolet parked at Meijer, 5150 Franklin St., at 2:31 p.m.
A 29-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for battery in the 500 block of E. 11th Street.
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of escape, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, an A misdemeanor.
A 22-year-old Michigan City woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a C misdemeanor.
A 23-year-old East Chicago man was arrested on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, theft, an A misdemeanor, vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony, interference in the reporting of a crime, an A misdemeanor, and battery causing bodily injury, an A misdemeanor.
