'UNCLE SAM' TO MAKE STOP IN MC

Democratic Presidential Candidate "Uncle Sam," aka Carol Durnitz, is conducting a whistle stop tour across the country from Los Angeles to Ann Arbor, Michigan, including a stop in Michigan City, on Amtrak’s Southwest Chief. She will sing songs from "2020: The Musical," which features 20 songs about issues in the upcoming elections, including global warming, healthcare reform, gun control, reproductive rights, minimum wage reform, racism and immigration. The goal is to "encourage everyone to vote and to enlighten all citizens of the United States to actively work for change." Dunitz holds a doctorate in Speech Communication and Theatre, and has been researching, writing, composing, speaking and performing her entire life. The Whistle Stop in Michigan City is planned for 6:53 p.m. Monday.