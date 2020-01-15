MICHIGAN CITY – Two men were injured in a shooting early Sunday in the Midtown area of Michigan City, and police are asking the public for information to help solve the case.
About 2:57 a.m. Sunday, Michigan City Police Shift III Patrol Units were dispatched to the 100 block of Dewolfe Street for a report of shots being fired. Shortly after receiving the call, officers were told that two people had arrived at Franciscan Health Michigan CIty with suspected gun shot wounds.
The victims, both men in their early 20s, were treated for their injuries, and were still hospitalized in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers interviewed several potential witnesses, and found evidence of the shooting near the intersection of Dewolfe and Wabash streets, according to a police report. MCPD is actively investigating the incident, according to a statement from police.
According to the report, police are looking for two possible suspects, also men in their early 20s.
The MCPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the lead detective, Det. Sgt. Royce Williams, at 219-874-3221, ext. 1043.
The public can also leave information or tips through Facebook Messenger of the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
