MICHIGAN CITY —Michigan City native Jimmy Henrich and fellow country music artists will perform a benefit concert next month for a local cancer victim who’s suffered another relapse.
The “Shana Strong” benefit show will be performed on Feb. 29 at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Shana Schultz, 39, was first diagnosed with bone cancer in 2003, and lost her leg to the disease that year, according to Pam Scott, spokeswoman for Jimmy Henrich Music.
In 2004 she was found to have a softball-sized cancerous tumor on her adrenal glands, but she came through.
In 2005 she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but again she proved to be a survivor, and was in remission for about 12 years.
But Schultz was diagnosed with thyroid cancer again in 2017, and has now been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, Scott said.
She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, a family member wrote: “Well they are admitting Shana. She has fluid built up around her heart again and this time her right lung is nothing but fluid. Her kidneys levels are low and her protein levels are well below normal.
“Going to put her on antibiotics to try to get rid of the fluid but if they don’t work then they will have to put a drainage tube in her chest to drain the fluid. So please keep her in your thoughts and prayers; she’s in bad shape right now.
“Please get the word out about the benefit, this is exactly what this is for!”
Henrich, who was born and raised in Michigan City and attended Elston High School, feels the same way.
“What better way to use our talents than to help someone in need?” he said.
Henrich and Shana’s husband are first cousins, and when he heard about her problems he said he wanted to “take action right away to help with medical bills.
He said he knew Shana from his days working as a nurse at long-term care facilities – Shana was a CNA – in the area before going back into the Army and then moving to Nashville.
He still has a “huge family in Northwest Indiana who have all been chipping in and helping with the details,” he said. “Fans have been messaging us with their pledges to show up and help with this mission.”
When he first heard about her illness, he contacted a good friend he thought would like to help right away, Dustin Spears, and his longtime friend in Northwest Indiana, Jason Jakes, Henrich said.
“We worked out the details, convinced our sound company, Cry Out Promotions, to donate sound and lights for this benefit, and are making it happen,” he said.
Henrich’s latest single, “Kiss It Out,” has been playing on country radio stations across the country and was featured on Big 95.5.FM, Chicago’s “Backyard Country” program.
Spears’ latest Single, “She Ain’t Here For Leaving,” is charting in the top 40 on Tennessee’s independent Country Charts, Scott said.
Henrich, Spears and Jakes, also an Indiana native, will be performing along with other “special guests” at the Winter Picnic Concert at the Coolspring fire station at 7111 W, CR-400N in Michigan City.
Henrich’s cousin’s employer, Al’s Supermarkets, has donated food and drinks for the show.
And his music company has designed a limited-run T-shirt to sell to help raise funds.
His sponsor, Carrie’s Scars and Stripes Coffee, will donate items to raffle, along with AMC Theaters. The team is still seeking more donations of items to raffle at the benefit.
He will personally be donating a guitar that is signed by all artists performing and some of his friends in Nashville, to raffle off. And all three artists will be donating proceeds from their merchandise sales at the benefit to Shana.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are $10 per person at the door. Admission includes a hamburger or hot dog, chips and soft drink. More food will be available for purchase
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and a raffle of a signed guitar and merchandise from each artist, Scott said.
All proceeds will go to Schultz to help with her mounting medical expenses.
Henrichs is no stranger to helping cancer victims, according to Scott.
“Last year he brought his band to Wheatfield for the Bill Johnson Cancer benefit at the American Legion. They helped raise thousands of dollars for Bill.”
And they’re hoping to do it again for Shana.
