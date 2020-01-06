Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
SUNDAY
Police are investigating a case of battery between two mentally handicapped individuals in the 700 block of N. Woodland Avenue at 6:05 p.m.
A 26-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on a C misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Battery was reported in the 100 block of Duneland Drive at 5:28 p.m.
Domestic battery between a 29-year-old man and woman was reported in the 100 block of Pinetree Court.
A 43-year-old Michigan City woman was charged for driving while suspended.
A 52-year-old Michigan City man was charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a C misdemeanor.
Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of E. Barker Avenue.
Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who stole a car valued at $25,000 and ran away from home in the 200 block of Emma at 2 a.m.
A 36-year-old woman was charged with driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
A 51-year-old Michigan City man was charged with driving without ever receiving a license.
A 28-year-old Chesterton woman was charged for driving while suspended.
A 33-year-old woman was charged for driving while suspended.
SATURDAY
Police arrested a 63-year-old Chicago man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 500 block of N. Carroll Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Franklin Street at 5:24 a.m.
Theft was reported in the 2800 block of E. Michigan Boulevard at 1:29 p.m.
Criminal mischief involving a 2012 Dodge was reported in the 200 block of Tilden Avenue.
A 31-year-old Michigan City man was charged for being an habitual traffic violator.
Police are investigating a case where a 27-year-old man pointed a gun at a 31-year-old woman.
FRIDAY
Two 17-year-olds were arrested for theft in the 5100 block of Franklin Street.
Invasion of privacy was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin Street at 2:02 p.m.
Police are investigating a case of shots fired, and conducted a house search, in the 600 block of Lamb Court at 3:06 p.m.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets and a 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case.
Theft was reported in the 5700 block of Franklin Street.
Several guns were reportedly stolen from a home in the 900 block of Henry.
A 2007 Volkswagen suffered $1,000 in damages following a hit-and-run crash in the 4200 block of Franklin Street at 11:30 a.m.
Criminal mischief involving $250 of damages to a 2002 Chevrolet in the 5700 block of Franklin Street.
