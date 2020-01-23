MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Department has announced Officer Lendell Hood as the 2019 recipient of the Chris Smith Award.
The award was named after Officer Chris Smith, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Smith embodied the passion and love for law enforcement as well as a love for life, a statement from the MCPD said.
Each year since 2008, the department has selected a recipient of this award after nominations are obtained from members of the department.
Officer Hood is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served honorably for 10 years. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Park University in Parkville, Missouri.
Hood has 14 years of law enforcement experience, starting as a Gaming Agent with the Indiana Gaming Commission, then working as a patrol officer for the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department. For the last nine years he has served as a patrolman and field training officer for the MCPD.
For the last six years, Hood has also worked for the Michigan City Area Schools, assigned to the A.K. Smith Career and Technical Education Center as the Criminal Justice & Law instructor. Hood teaches courses such as is Introduction to Criminal Justice, Criminology, Police Operations and Criminal Justice Ethics.
One of his students was recently hired as a Michigan City Police officer.
Officer Hood was nominated by his Shift II Commander, Lt. Jeff Ramion, who said Hood is “an outstanding police officer and we are very proud to have him in our Michigan City Police Department Family.”
