La PORTE — A month into their first terms, Michigan City and La Porte’s top elected officials are refining their visions for their communities – views that have more in common than not.
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody laid out their priorities and fielded questions from the audience during a Mayor Roundtable event Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express in La Porte. The Lakeshore Society of Human Resource Management hosted the talk, which brought together the local leaders, who both assumed office five weeks ago.
Dermody – a former state lawmaker who captured more than 80 percent of the vote to win his seat last fall – said his main focus right now is on cleaning up La Porte: repairing roadways, ratcheting up code enforcement and fighting drug trafficking in neighborhoods.
The mayor said in just his first week in office, code enforcers issued 112 citations, a figure that has now climbed to around 250.
“We had situations where neighbors...were living around drug homes, and were ignored for a couple of years,” Dermody said. “On day one, we knocked on doors and people were arrested.”
Dermody is also committed to developing a “gold star workforce” in La Porte, which will entice businesses to want to invest in the city, he said.
Parry – a former Michigan City councilman who became the city’s first Republican mayor in 44 years after unseating Ron Meer in November – is also focused on building the labor pool within his community, he said.
He intends to hold job summits to address gaps in the city’s job skills and wants to work with the school district’s career center to encourage more students to consider trade jobs.
“We’re not back-fitting the trades like we need to, because they are the backbone of America,” Parry said.
“Too many young people don’t see that working with your hands for a living is a very noble occupation. You work hard, but you make a good living and you produce things.”
Rebuilding Michigan City’s sense of identity – which Parry feels has diminished over the past 60 years as industry has moved out of the city – is another priority.
“For a long time, Michigan City was so hungry for anything good to happen, (it) would grasp at anything,” Parry said. “I’m not that type of person. I want quality.”
Both officials expressed an interest in doing something with their communities’ dormant malls – Michigan City’s Marquette Mall and La Porte’s Maple Lane Mall.
Parry’s administration intends to track down the Marquette Mall owner – using code enforcement, if necessary – to find out how the two can work together to revitalize the property, he said. The mayor supports leaving the structure intact, as malls are still popular in parts of the country, he added.
Parry would also like to redevelop the former St. Anthony’s Hospital building downtown, possibly into a veterans’ clinic, he said.
“It’s big enough, we could even have a veterans’ home,” he said. “The closest veterans home is in Lafayette. We need those types of facilities here.”
Like Parry, Dermody is confident La Porte’s economic development team will breathe new life into Maple Lane.
“(It’s) the first thing people see when they drive into our community,” Dermody said. “We need to clean up the parking lot. We’ve had broken windows and stuff there. My hope is that, sooner than later, there is going to be a great opportunity to develop that property.”
The two are also looking to get local youth more engaged with their communities.
The La Porte mayor said he is hoping to announce a youth council shortly, which would give young people a chance to get more involved with local government. He has also talked to high school officials to see if the city can assign volunteer work to students temporarily suspended from classes.
“Breaking up concrete or raking up some leaves never hurt anybody,” Dermody said. “It will make them feel a part of turning something around, as well.”
Parry, meanwhile, would like to revamp Michigan City’s Promise Scholarship, offering a more substantial benefit and opening applications to all city residents, not just those who own their homes, he said.
It is one of several ways the mayor would like to retain the city’s youth, rather than have them move away when they become adults.
“We got to keep our kids home,” he said. “That’s our future.”
