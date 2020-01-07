MICHIGAN CITY – Applications are now available online for the 2020 Unity Foundation of La Porte County cycle of scholarships and awards.
Scholarships and awards ranging from $250-$2,500 each are awarded through more than 50 funds at Unity, which is the community foundation serving La Porte County.
Scholarship opportunities are available for both graduating seniors and students who already are in college. There are scholarships for all types of programs, from certificates to doctorate degrees. Deadline for submission is March 12.
To make the application process easier for students and school officials, all applicants can go to uflc.net to complete and submit applications and documentation online.
The Unity Foundation General Scholarship application was designed to allow students to apply for several different scholarships through one application. The general application evaluates the responses provided and matches applicants with the scholarships for which they may be eligible.
Students are encouraged to begin the process early, as transcripts must be downloaded before the application is submitted and some scholarships require verification of club involvement or activities.
Two specialty awards also can be found on the uflc.net website. Each requires nominations of deserving students or adults:
• The Diane K. Bamberth Memorial Award is for current La Porte High School seniors pursuing an undergraduate bachelor degree from an accredited, tax-exempt college or university. Applicants must "demonstrate the courage and character of Diane Kay Bamberth through leadership, humility, courage, and tenacity; exhibit strength through diversity, and a strong moral fiber," according to Unity. Recipients must enroll as full-time students. Nominators may be colleagues, clergy, community members, family members or teachers.
• The Jan Nona Environmental Stewardship Award is for residents of La Porte or Porter counties who have "demonstrated success in moving beyond ordinary citizenship to be an activist in the area of environmental protection," according to Unity. Nominators may be community or family members, teachers, or the students themselves.
The following additional printable scholarship application forms are available on Unity Foundation’s website:
• The Michigan City Chapter of the Drifters, Inc. offers a scholarship to local students to financially assist a distinguished African-American and/or other minority undergraduate student of Michigan City High School pursuing higher education.
• New Day Foundation's Connie Yagelski-Marhanka Music Scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors from La Porte County who are including music in their studies toward a degree or career.
• Susan Hay Hemminger Scholarship Foundation offers scholaships in four award criteria: financial need, academic achievement, community service/leadership, and ability and commitment. Applicants must be legal residents of La Porte County; graduates of a high school district that includes La Porte County in its boundaries; and accepted/enrolled in a two- or four-year undergraduate program at an accredited institution.
Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. It manages approximately $32 million in assets, administers more than 325 charitable funds, and has distributed approximately $19 million through direct grants and scholarships. The Council on Foundations has deemed Unity in compliance with all Indiana and national ethical and operating standards for community foundations.
Unity’s mission is to strengthen La Porte County "now and forever by building permanent endowments; providing leadership; offering philanthropic vehicles for everyone; and, being a catalyst for social and economic vitality," according to the foundation. For more information, visit uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.