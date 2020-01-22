CHESTERTON – A toddler and a woman were nearly struck by a bullet, accidentally fired by a man who was cleaning his gun in the same apartment building, according to police.
Samuel Duley, 22, of Chesterton is free on a $1,500 cash bond after being charged with felony criminal recklessness with a firearm following the incident Monday night in the 100 block of South Jackson Boulevard, according to Chesterton Police.
Police were called about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a gun being fired, and a 3-year-old child in the next apartment nearly being struck, according to a police report.
The caller, a 27-year-old woman, said she was watching TV with her children – a 6-year-old who was with her on the couch, and a 3-year-old girl who was playing on the floor, when she heard a loud “pop,” the report said.
She saw a trail of smoke lead from one wall of the apartment to the other wall, which she later determined to be drywall dust.
The trail was about the same height as her daughter, and missed the girl by just over two feet, the woman told police.
She said she then saw the holes in the walls, about 10.5 inches from the floor, and went to the adjacent apartment to find out what happened, she told police. She said she confronted Duley because the bullet came so close to her daughter, and he just said, “I’m sorry.”
She said he followed her back to her apartment, but she slammed the door in his face and called 911.
When interviewed by police, Duley said he was cleaning his rifle and took out the clip, not realizing there was still a bullet in the chamber. He told police he “made a huge mistake ... I can’t believe I did this,” the report said.
He said it made his ears ring and he “panicked” and put the gun upstairs. He told police he “felt stupid” and realized he “could have killed anyone in that room,” the report said.
He called the incident a “complete accident” and a “dumb mistake,” the report said.
Police checked the apartment and found gun cleaning supplies on the table, and a rifle at the top of the stairs with a magazine filled with .233 ammunition next to it.
Duley was then taken to the Chesterton Police Department for further questioning and the gun confiscated as evidence, the report said.
In the neighboring apartment they found bullet holes in the east and west walls, just over 10 inches above the ground.
Police then went to the next apartment, where another bullet hole was found in the wall, and a second near the arm rest on a couch, the report said.
One of the residents, a 21-year-old woman, was lying on the couch at the time. She told police she heard a pop, but thought her boyfriend was messing around, until they saw the hole in the wall.
After police cut open the couch to retrieve the bullet – damage was estimated at $300 to the couch and an end table which was struck – they found it was a 9mm round which would not have fit the rifle.
At the police station, Duley later admitted it was a 9mm handgun and not the rifle which he accidentally fired, at which point he was charged with the Level 6 felony and a local ordinance violation for illegally discharging a firearm, police said.
He appeared in Porter Superior Court 2 on Tuesday and bond was set at $1,500 cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5.
