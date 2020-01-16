Board of Works meets Tuesday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes a request by OUR MC to hold an anti-war protest on Jan. 25 in the City Hall parking lot; and a request by ESPO Engineering / Comcast Cable for a horizontal drilling permit to install new underground CATV cable in the 100 block of Woodside Drive.
Housing Authority Board meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Michigan City will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Housing Authority offices at 621 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes management and financial reports, and updates on union negotiations and pipeline safety.
Township Executive Board meets
MICHIGAN CITY – The Coolspring Township Trustee will conduct an Executive Board meeting open to the public at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1411 S. Woodland Ave., Suite A, in Michigan City.
LP County United Way annual meeting
MICHIGAN CITY – The United Way of La Porte County will conduct its annual meeting from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday at the STAR Center, 422 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The public is welcome to attend.
MC Park Board to meet Wednesday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes updates on the ESG and Old Lighthouse Museum projects, discussion of major events for 2020, accepting of a quote for the Sheridan Beach Public Access & Erosion Control Project, the Park Department's 4th Quarter Report, and reports from the superintendent, and the zoo and Port Authority liaisons.
Retired FBI negotiator to speak
VALPARAISO – Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus will launch a new series of scholarly presentations called Ivy Talks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at 3100 Ivy Tech Drive in Valparaiso. The featured speaker is retired FBI Special Agent David Steele, who will speak on “Hostage Negotiation: Kidnapping of the Burnhams (2002) by Al-Qaeda group, Abu Sayaff.”
In 1996, Steele became a member of the FBI’s Critical Incident Negotiation Team, consisting of 25 experienced and recognized field negotiators who were deployed domestically and internationally to deal with complex and potentially lengthy hostage crisis incidents. He has taught criminal justice at Ivy Tech for 10 years. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation to follow at 7 p.m. More information can be found at ivytech.edu/ivytalks.
