Prison, work release for Aldridge

MICHIGAN CITY – A local teen who skirted a murder conviction last month was sentenced Thursday to 2.5 years in prison and 2.5 years of work release.
Jae’vianne Camerial “Precious” Aldridge was 18 when she fatally shot 32-year-old Joseph Pryor on July 25, 2018.
She was originally charged with murder; but when the case was tried before a jury last month, she was convicted, instead, of the lesser-included offense of reckless homicide.
The jury returned its verdict on Dec. 6, and the judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed by Thursday.
After considering the findings of that investigation, and the arguments of both the state and the defense, Judge Michael Bergerson handed down the 5-year sentence.
In his order, Bergerson said mitigating circumstances included Aldridge’s young age and Pryor’s participation in creating the circumstances that led to his death.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Pryor was part of a large group of people that converged on the house where Aldridge was, busting down the door, pushing in an air conditioning unit and brawling on the front lawn.
The fighting stopped when Aldridge retrieved a gun and fired it from the front steps into the crowd, striking Pryor near his right eyebrow.
Defense attorney Gregory Hofer argued that given the violence happening around her, Aldridge reacted reasonably out of self-defense.
Deputy prosecutor Mark Roule disagreed, saying because it was Aldridge who invited the brawl to relocate to her sister’s house from a Michigan City apartment complex, she should have been convicted of murder.
But because Aldridge was convicted only of reckless homicide, the judge was bound by the sentence range for the Level 5 felony, which is 1 to 6 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
And although it’s her first adjudication as an adult, Bergerson said in his sentencing order that the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigators, accounting for the near-max sentence.
Aggravators he listed included the fact that Aldridge was out on bond on a charge of pointing a firearm at another person when she was arrested for Pryor’s death.
Additionally, she had had seven previous referrals to the Juvenile Justice System between the ages of 13 and 17.
“The defendant’s disdain for authority is troubling,” the judge wrote.
And because Aldridge “has accepted violence as an acceptable method to resolve conflict,” the judge deemed her “high risk to reoffend.”
She was credited with 525 actual days served and 175 days of good time credit, for a total of 700 days toward her overall sentence.
Aldridge has 30 days to file an appeal.
