MICHIGAN CITY – A man found with a fatal gunshot wound Saturday in the parking garage of the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa committed suicide, according to authorities.
About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan City Police Department patrol units were dispatched to the garage for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, a statement from police said.
He was identified as Elijah Johnson Jr., 78, of Gary, according to La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler. Police said Johnson was a Michigan City resident.
The circumstances leading up to his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, according to police.
An autopsy was conducted Monday morning at Franciscan Health Michigan City. It showed the cause of death was a single gunshot wound and the death was ruled a suicide, Cutler said.
The investigation is being led by Det. Cpl. Kyle Shiparski. Anyone with any information or who may have been in contact with Johnson in the days leading up to his death should call Shiparski at 219-874-3221, ext. 1011.
