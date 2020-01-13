Housing Authority waiting list openings
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Housing Authority will reopen its MCHDI, Business Activity and Home Ownership waiting lists on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. and will only accept 166 applications per program. Families may apply for the waiting list online at: in-michigancity.civicplus.com/201/Housing-Authority. Click on Applicants and then the Online Application and Waitlists button.
Persons with disabilities who require a reasonable accommodation in completing an application may call the MCHA to make special arrangements to complete their application. A TDD is available for the deaf at 219-873-2345; and language translation is available for persons with limited English proficiency. Applicants will be considered by local preference first, which means you must be a Michigan City resident. Applicants will be placed on the list by the time and date the application is received.
Westville School Board to meet
WESTVILLE – The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township School Board will meet in a Board of Finance Session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular session at 6:10 p.m., in the Westville Schools Media Center. The agenda includes election of officers, approval of non-certified pay rates, a presentation by Pooja Shrethsa of Bakertilly on financing options for the construction project, a contract agreement with Moisture Management for the 2020 Roof Project, and a resolution reapproving formation of a building corporation.
Free health screenings Wednesday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Wellness Outreach Department of La Porte Hospital will provide free health screening, including a blood glucose screening and a depression screening, on Wednesday from 8:30-10 a.m. in Michigan City. Information about cervical cancer will also be available, and wellness coaches will be available for chats. The events are free and registration is not required. The screenings will be conducted in the lobby of the Physician Offices at 3777 N. Frontage Rd. in Michigan City. Screenings will also be available from 8:30-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the lobby at La Porte Hospital, 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.