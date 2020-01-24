MICHIGAN CITY — A reported 2019 municipal budget shortfall of $1.6 million is actually more than twice that amount, Mayor Duane Parry told the Michigan City Common Council on Tuesday.
Parry said City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster is in the final stages of reviewing the numbers, but the actual deficit appears to be closer to $3.4 million.
And missing equipment from Central Services is also more extensive than was reported, Parry said, prompting him to request the Michigan City Police Department to conduct a criminal investigation, which he confirmed is underway.
“I called an all-hands meeting last Friday for every department head,” Parry said.
“During the meeting, I first addressed the theft situation, instructing every department head to instruct employees that Michigan City government is going to be one of integrity and honesty. And anyone who’s a thief will not be working for Michigan City four years from now because I will find them and I will fire them.”
The multi-million-dollar budget shortfall also was addressed at that meeting.
Parry said he instituted a one-year moratorium on capital expenditures; and ordered each department head to implement cost-control measures, as they will be required to submit itemized expense reports to the controller on a monthly basis.
“And finally, any department that ends up at the end of the year in the red – their department head will be fired,” the mayor told the council.
“They will be removed from that position. I felt it appropriate to advise you of the situation and what I’ve done.”
Also of grave concern, according to Parry, is that the city’s 2020 budget appears to use 50 percent of the Riverboat Fund for operating expenses – “a situation which is very dangerous,” he said.
Councilman Don Przybylinski verified that the Riverboat Fund currently sits at about $1.2 million – the lowest balance in its 22-year existence. He said the year-end balance is typically around $5 million.
To cover the shortfall, Councilman Bryant Dabney introduced a resolution to transfer nearly $1.8 million – $899,000 from the Riverboat Fund and $899,000 from the County Economic Development Income Tax Fund – to cover cash deficits in five city accounts.
Of that money, $55,000 will go toward the Aviation Operating Fund; $143,000 to the Cumulative Capital Development Fund; $600,000 to the Michigan City Employee Medical Trust; $600,000 to the Police Pension Fund; and $400,000 to the Fire Pension Fund.
“I’m gonna go ahead and support this – I have to in order to shore up all the accounts,” Przybylinski said. “And I’m sure everything is going to get straightened out.
“But I just want to express my disgust, my disappointment in the past administration, especially with the city controller for operating in such a manner to basically run the Riverboat funding to ... $1.2 million ...”
Later, Przybylinski added, “It’s pretty amazing to me that what was going on and the officials that are in charge of the financial business of the city were never told of it. I just think there’s more to it, and things need to be looked at in that perspective.”
Hoffmaster clarified the transfers addressed in the resolution: “The budgets were not overrun in any of these funds. They all suffered cash deficits in 2019.”
Parry noted for the public that Rich Murphy – not Hoffmaster – was the controller when the last two annual budgets were passed, and that Hoffmaster had stopped working for the controller’s office before then.
“She was deputy controller under Mr. Murphy, and she was directed to do things that she felt were unethical and possibly illegal,” Parry said.
“She was instructed to go ahead and do these things, so she left. Ms. Hoffmaster’s a fabulous controller, so none of this should fall on her shoulders.”
Murphy did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Council president Sean Fitzpatrick said the council owns some of the responsibility for the city’s current financial state.
“I’m not going to sit here and act like we didn’t play a part in it,” he said. “I know I was on the council for the entirety of 2019, and I voted ‘no’ on a lot of those additional appropriations and excess expenditures because I knew that the Riverboat Fund was dwindling down.
“And they kept coming with appropriations and they kept getting passed; so, I’m not going to sit here and act like the council isn’t culpable in some of those.”
The resolution to make the transfers passed 9-0.
Dabney said the Finance Committee will work to address the shrinking Riverboat Fund in addition to city department finances throughout 2020.
In other business:
At the recommendation of Council Parliamentarian Angie Nelson-Deuitch and the Judiciary and Rules Committee, the council voted 8-1 to amend her ordinance regarding the council’s rules of order and procedures.
Changes include amending the requirement for suspension of rules from unanimous consent to a two-thirds vote; removing the requirement for council members to fill out candidate forms in order to nominate potential new appointees to boards and commissions; and moving the claims docket on the agenda to after reports from standing committees.
The amended ordinance will be up for third reading and vote at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting.
The council appointed voting members to seven different boards and commissions. Deuitch will serve on the Animal Control Board; Dabney on the Plan Commission; Przybylinski on the Public Art Committee and Solid Waste Management Board; Councilwoman Tracie Tillman on the Commission for the Social Status of African-American Males and the Urban Enterprise Association; and Councilman Johnny Stimley on the Tree Board.
Veronica Martin was appointed to replace Casaundra “Kay” Hill on the Michigan City Commission for Women.
