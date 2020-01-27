Commission on Women to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Commission on Women will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the West Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers, commission appointments, reports on planning and 2019 activities, and discussion of the Lubeznik Center exhibit.
New Durham School Board meets
WESTVILLE — The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township School Board will meet in a Work Session on at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Westville Schools Media Center, 207 E. Valparaiso St. in Westville. The work session will be to discuss the 2020 building project.
Brentwood hosts benefit for LCA
NEW BUFFALO — On Thursday, Feb. 6, Bentwood Tavern at 600 Water St. in New Buffalo, Michigan, will host a Give-Back Dinner to benefit Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) in Michigan City. Bentwood Tavern has agreed to donate 50 percent of all food and beverage revenue from the evening to support LCA’s mission.
The Give-Back Dinner runs from 4-9 p.m. (CST). To make a reservation, visit bentwoodtavern.com or call 269-469-1699.
College savings for children of vets
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana college students are benefiting from the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ College Tuition Exemption Program. It offers up to a 100 percent tuition exemption for qualifying students attending state-supported schools. The veteran parent of each student must have served in the armed forces during a period of war; been rated by a service-connected disability as determined by the U.S. DVA; and have been a resident of Indiana or living in Indiana for five years
As of July 1, 2019, qualifying students can be 32 years of age, but must not have reached their 33rd birthday when first applying. If the student is not the biological child of a veteran, the student must have been adopted prior to their 18th birthday. A full program description along with restrictions and benefits for veteran families can be found at in.gov/dva/2378.htm.
Franciscan hosts emergency blood drive
MICHIGAN CITY — With an emergency need for blood, Franciscan Health will host a Versiti Blood Center of Illinois blood drive at the Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital on Tuesday. The drive will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room.
Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by going online at versiti.org/IL or by calling 800-786-4483 and choosing your preferred time. Walk-ins are also welcome, and identification is required. Versiti Blood Center of Illinois serves 63 hospitals in a 12-county area in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.
