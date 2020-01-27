MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City has 478 new reasons to be thankful.
That’s the number of fluorescent light bulbs that were changed out with energy-saving LED replacements courtesy of Marquiss Electric of Michigan City.
“I see white now instead of yellow,” said Major Becky Simmons, who is the corps officer with her husband, Capt. Dale Simmons.
“It impacts our bottom line because LED lighting is so much cheaper than fluorescent lighting,” Simmons said. “Our utility bill will be much lower for many months to come.”
“The NIPSCO program estimated that $5,000 will be saved annually,” said Salvation Army of Michigan City board member Arnold Bos. “NIPSCO also is giving us a rebate, too.”
“We have to look at our operating budget and the bottom line,” Simmons said.
“When people think of the Salvation Army they think of donating a can of food or other items. We also have to have those key funds to pay our employees and open our doors every day. Something like this that impacts our bottom line is huge.”
Bos, a board member for about 20 years, spearheaded the project. It began in March 2019 when he met with Kabelins Commercial Supply for preliminary plans including pricing and light selection.
Changing the lighting over to LED bulbs was a goal of the Salvation Army’s property committee, which Bos joined about 18 months ago.
“He’s a hands-on board member,” Simmons said. “He rolls up his sleeves and gets involved. It’s awesome.”
The Salvation Army purchased the bulk of the necessary parts and Marquiss Electric donated labor and a few remaining necessary items for the job.
They started the work shortly after Thanksgiving and finished up on Jan. 17, fitting in the work as time allowed. The work included changing out exit lights to emergency lighting, which illuminates the path to the exit door.
“Without their help, we would not have been able to do this,” Bos said.
“The Salvation Army is a great cause,” said Andy Skwiat, owner of Marquiss Electric. “They help a lot of people in the community and I was honored to help them. Along with energy costs, it will save maintenance costs because they (LED lights) last longer.”
Last year, through the coordinated efforts of Michigan City Common Council member Don Przybylinski, Marquiss also completed work on the non-profit’s maintenance room and laundry/storage room.
Przybylinski and his wife, Jinny, were the 2018 Christmas Chair Family for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.
