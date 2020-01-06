Police Civil Service meetings
MICHIGAN CITY – The Police Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Police Department Community Room at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes updates on applicants in progress, probationary officer reports, past performance reports, and reports from the chief and assistant chiefs.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board will meet in closed session at 10:20 a.m. to receive information about and interview prospective employees. Following the regular meeting, the commission will conduct a special meeting to discuss commission business.
Sustainability commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Commission on Sustainability will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the West Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes Student Commissioner assignments, and reports from the committees on Waste Reduction, Water Quality, the Cheney Run Recreation Plan, Green Transportation and the City Tree Inventory.
Sewer-Water District board meets
La PORTE – The La Porte County Regional Sewer & Water District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in meeting room 3 at the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
CYA program hosts Bowl-A-Thon
La PORTE – To mark January as National Mentoring Month, Family Advocate’s Court Youth Advocate (CYA) Program will host its annual Bowl-A-Thon on Jan. 25 at Casey’s Lanes in La Porte. Last year, the mayor of La Porte and Michigan City signed a proclamation recognizing January as Mentoring Month to “encourage our community to celebrate the benefits of mentoring and the impact it has on young people.”
The Bowl-A-Thon will be “Harry Potter” themed, using the tagline “The Magic is in Our Choices.” All proceeds help assist struggling youth involved in juvenile court, and provide support for academic and personal growth, life skills and positive peer relationships. Funding also helps CYA recruit and train adult volunteers to work with youth by mentoring and non-punitive involvement. For information on volunteering, contact Brenda Stellema at 219-324-3385. Team registration and sponsorship information is available at lpfamilyadvocates.com.
Law enforcement scholarships
La PORTE – La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd has announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again award college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students statewide. The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in law enforcement, Boyd said.
To qualify, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student (12 hours). Applications are available from high school counselors, the sheriff’s office or online at indianasheriffs.org. The applications must be completed and received by April 1.
