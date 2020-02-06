MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette Catholic High School has inducted 25 students into its National Honor Society Chapter.
A total of 20 sophomores, three juniors, and two seniors were initiated into the select group in a ceremony at the Rudy Hart Theatre.
Following a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance recited by Zoe Olesker, National Honor Society treasurer Lucas Trinks delivered the welcoming speech, lauding the organization’s 99th anniversary while reinforcing its founding values of academics, character, leadership and service.
Zoe Kolosci spoke on scholarship and the importance of a cultivated mind. Quinn Larkin quoted Charles William Eliot as she touched upon service. Sydni Thomas addressed the crowd regarding leadership and the significance of sacrifice and servant leadership.
Hannah Downs concluded the speakers’ portion of the ceremony, discussing how perseverance and character are paramount in receiving the best from your abilities.
Abby Novak led inductees in the lighting of candles before reciting the NHS Pledge. Principal Allyson Headd then commended the 25 members, and NHS sponsor Tracy Wagner distributed certificates and pins to the newest National Honor Society class.
Inducted on Wednesday were:
n Class of 2020: Marissa Delgado and Jade Isbell
n Class of 2021: Grace Crone, Joaquin Lopez, and Madison Rowley
n Class of 2022: Yatziry Barrera Vazquez, Melissa Canelo, Brenna Carnes, Olivia Cramer-Stevens, Katelyn Dixon, Colin Flanigan, Matthew Flanigan, Joe Henrich, Maria Hoang, McKenzie Losinski, Maura Mack, Caeden Meade, Cameron Meade, Julia Molina, Camrynn Newenhouse, Emily Silvas, Maria Wadle, Mia Wozniak, Yasmir Young, and Ava Zientarski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.