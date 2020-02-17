MICHIGAN CITY – A top African American power broker and networking specialist will headline the NAACP’s Third Annual Trailblazers Scholarship and Awards Banquet next month.
Dr. George C. Fraser, chairman and CEO of FraserNet, Inc., a global networking movement aimed at increasing opportunities for people of African descent, will be the guest speaker.
With NIPSCO as its Excellence Awards Sponsor, the NAACP of La Porte County’s annual event "celebrates the accomplishments of many who have been teaching and contributing to our youth," according to Branch president Wesley Scully.
This year’s theme, “When Education and Economics Rise, WE RISE,” will recognize educators and others who have impacted African American youth in their communities.
In addition, two graduating high school seniors will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for college expenses.
“Education is a seed when nourished with economic opportunity, growth is inevitable," Scully said.
"Our Trailblazers Awards Scholarship Banquet provides enlightenment to the issues in our mission while focusing on key components of our strategic plan to address education, jobs and financial empowerment in hopes of continuing ongoing advocacy for equality of opportunity in our community.”
Fraser, a Cleveland-based author, said the mission of FraserNet Inc. is to lead a "global networking movement that brings together diverse human resources to increase opportunities for people of African descent."
It does so by producing products and services that teach and promote excellence, and effective networking to facilitate business to business, business to consumer, and provide mentoring and role modeling, he said.
Fraser is one of the foremost authorities on economic development, networking, and building successful business relationships, Scully said.
"Dr. Fraser is a phenomenal speaker on success principles that can leverage our community with the resources necessary for growth."
Fraser was nominated as “Black America’s #1 Networker" by Black Enterprise Magazine, and was named one of the “Top 50 Power Brokers in Black America” by UPSCALE Magazine.
He has written several books, including, "Click: Ten Truths for Building Extraordinary Relationships," and was selected by Forbes Magazine in 2015 as one of "The Top Five Conferences Not to be Missed by Entrepreneurs."
The Trailblazers Scholarships and Awards Banquet celebrates the accomplishments of community members who have been advancing the rights of all persons, Scully said.
This year, the branch will recognize educators and others in the community who have impacted African American youth and community members to bridge education and economics.
The multicultural banquet will honor educators Ernestine Bernard, James Cartwright, Faye Cunningham, Benny Edwards, Tracy Lipscomb, Sylvestor Mabone, Wendell McCollum, Peggy Thomas, Kathy Walker, Carlotta Williams-Adams and Barbara Eason-Watkins.
During the event, previous educators: Robert ”Bear” Falls, Dewitt Martin and Donnie Thomas will also be remembered; and special recognition will be given to Dion Campbell and Angie Nelson-Deuitch for having contributed in an impactful way to education.
“Bringing visibility to the issues affecting our community is important, however, it is equally important to honor the outstanding achievements of African American adults and youths in our community,” Scully said.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa's Stardust Events Center.
For more information, visit naacplaportecounty3061.com or call Scully at 219-878-2034, or Brient Thomas at 219-229-4876.
