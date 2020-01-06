MICHIGAN CITY – Ideally, the childhood years should be a carefree time to explore the world and figure out how we fit in. The reality is not always so pleasant.
Many young people today experience trauma, tragedy and adversity, and how they deal with these life blows can make a difference between a happy, productive life and one full of misery and failures, according to Elizabeth Adams.
Adams is a professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis. Recently, she shared the latest research, tips and strategies for fostering youth resiliency with local youth workers at an Innovation Forum sponsored by the Center for Creative Solutions and the B.R. Foundation.
“Resilience is the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress. It means ‘bouncing back’ from difficult experiences,” according to the American Psychological Association. Adams said “resilience is not a trait that people either have or do not have. It involves behaviors, thoughts and actions that can be learned and developed in anyone.”
Key factors in helping youth build resiliency, she said, include having:
• Caring and supportive relationships within and outside the family
• The capacity to make realistic plans and take steps to carry them out
• A positive view of oneself and confidence in one’s strengths and abilities
• Skills in communication and problem solving
• The capacity to manage strong feelings and impulses
Noticing and recognizing “what young people are doing right and giving them opportunities to develop important skills” are crucial, Adams said.
"They need a clear sense of right and wrong; a connection with people in their school and community; the confidence to navigate the world successfully; the enjoyment of helping others; and the ability to cope with challenges."
Many strategies can help children deal with stress, according to Adams. They include:
• Learning to change perspectives on stress
• Resisting “fear-driven fight or flight response” and instead opting for “a challenge response”
• Practicing gratitude and optimism
• Developing strong relationships that express care, challenge youth to do better, support them as they complete tasks and achieve goals, show them respect and give them a voice, and connect them with other people and places that broaden their world
Adams, a La Porte County native, provides research support and project management on numerous research grants at IU. She also works closely with community partners involved in initiatives such as a recent resiliency camp for youth in Michigan City.
The Center for Creative Solutions offers facilitation and training in many areas, including: resiliency; strategic planning; health, happiness and creativity; board of directors’ governance; creativity and innovation; Creative Problem Solving; leadership; civility; conflict resolution; team building; ethics; communication; workplace issues; and resiliency. Clients include businesses, governmental agencies, non-profit and faith-based organizations and individuals.
For more information, contact the Center for Creative Solutions at 219-861-0955 or creativity52@comcast.net, or visit centerforcreativesolutions.com.
