Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
WEDNESDAY
A warrant service arrest was conducted in the 1-100 block of Easy Street at 1:35 p.m.
Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Buffalo Street.
A 30-year-old Michigan City woman was arrested on a B misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in the area of Main and Elm streets at 3:28 a.m.
TUESDAY
Theft was reported in the 700 block of E. 11th Street at 8 p.m.
A 33-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on a B misdemeanor charge of public intoxication in the area of Tryon and Karwick roads at 10:51 p.m.
A 26-year-old Colon, Michigan, woman, and a 36-year-old man are suspects in a case of theft at Menards at 12:31 p.m.
Police are investigating the vandalism of a 2001 Ford F250 in the 200 block of Butler at 3:50 p.m.
A 30-year-old woman was reportedly battered by a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman in the 100 block of Hancock Avenue at 7:37 p.m.
MONDAY
Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Salem Court.
A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 2100 block of Tryon Road.
