Inmates injured in four-vehicle crash

CLINTON TWP. — Three inmates from Tippecanoe County were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving two dump trucks Wednesday morning near Haskell Heights.
All three inmates, along with their driver, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office employee, were taken to area hospitals, and one inmate sustained serious enough injuries to be airlifted.
La Porte County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 421 and CR 870 S. in rural Clinton Township, near the Haskell Heights subdivision south of Westville.
Investigators determined that a 2006 Lexus, driven by 49-year-old Jennifer M. Langguth of Wanatah, was southbound on U.S. 421 when she slowed her vehicle to avoid hitting another southbound vehicle that was attempting to turn into a driveway. After the vehicle turned, Langguth accelerated, the Sheriff's Office said, but her car was struck in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram truck, owned by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and driven by Thomas L. Welcher, 65, of Lafayette.
Welcher told deputies he observed the turning vehicle and slowed, but was struck from behind by a Morris Motor Services 2006 Mack dump truck driven by James R. Surgeon, 37, of Walkerton. Surgeon told the deputy he also attempted to stop, but was unable to do so, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A second Morris Motor Services dump truck, also a 2006 Mack, driven by Braxton J. Haney, 28, of Westville, was also southbound on U.S. 421 and struck Surgeon's truck. Haney told investigators he noticed Surgeon’s truck slowing in front of him, and attempted to stop, but was unable to.
Inmates Zachary R. Robbins, 28; and Iram R. Simpson, 35, both complained of upper body pain, along with Welcher, who is an employee of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. Both Robbins and Welcher were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Inmate Donte L. Kidd, 54, sustained an upper body injury and was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. Dump truck driver Haney was also injured. He complained of upper body pain and was transported to a hospital, the sheriff's office said.
No charges are expected, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cass-Clinton and Westville volunteer fire departments, Lutheran Air, La Porte County EMS and John’s Garage.
