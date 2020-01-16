LIMITING GUNS FOR JUVENILE DELINQUENTS

A bill authored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, would close a gun law loophole and prohibit juveniles who used a firearm to commit serious violent felonies from possessing a firearm until they turn either 26 or 28, depending on the severity of the act, passed out of the Senate by a 43-6 vote. Currently, juvenile offenders can possess a firearm when they turn 18. “Our country has experienced a heartbreaking increase in school shootings in recent years,” Bohacek, shown introducing the bill, said. “To address this, I authored legislation to prevent young people who are convicted of violent crimes while using a firearm from being able to purchase a gun until they are older. SB 16 would better ensure the safety of our schools and communities.” Under the bill, a person who illegally possesses a firearm would also be guilty of a Level 6 felony for the first offense and a Level 5 felony for subsequent offenses. It now moves to the House for consideration.