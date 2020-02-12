Free meat giveaway on Monday
MICHIGAN CITY – Citizens Concerned for the Homeless will coordinate a Food Bank of Northern Indiana Bonus Distribution for La Porte County – on Monday. Items can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Marquette Mall, outside the former Carson Pirie Scott store at 201 W. U.S. 20.
Frozen meat, including whole chickens, chicken fillets, turkey, pork patties and fish, will be given away free for those in need of food assistance. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Those taking part should bring bags or boxes to carry items home. If you would like to volunteer, call Jim at 219-879-2552.
Parry honors League of Women Voters
MICHIGAN CITY – Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry on Tuesday attended the League of Women Voters luncheon celebrating and honoring their ratification of the 19th amendment on Jan. 16, 1920. Parry read an Official Proclamation, recognizing the League's 100-year anniversary and celebrating the 20 million women who were allowed and permitted to carry out their new responsibilities as voters in 1920.
Parry said he enthusiastically supports and personally appreciates the 100-year legacy created by the current and former members of the League as they "continue to promote informed citizen participation at all levels of government and in our city of Michigan City."
No changes to recycling schedule
La PORTE – The offices of the La Porte County Solid Waste District will be closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. However, curbside recycling will be conducted as usual with no changes to the weekly schedule. The offices will reopen on Tuesday.
Regular city garbage pickup Monday
MICHIGAN CITY – City Hall and its entities will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. The Michigan City Refuse Department will be operating on its regular schedule.
LP Salvation Army sale Monday
La PORTE – The offices of the Salvation Army of La Porte will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, but will be hosting a one-day sale at 3240 Monroe St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mostly children's clothing, diapers, children's toys and baby blankets will be sold, and all proceeds will help a local family with outstanding hospital bills from an emergency surgery.
Big Sell entrepreneurial event
WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest is hosting its annual entrepreneurial pitch competition, The PNW Big Sell, on May 2, from 1-4 p.m. at the Dworkin Conference Center on the Westville Campus. To enter, entrepreneurs must submit a two-minute video by April 3. The top 12 submissions will be invited to pitch their business idea at the May 2 event.
This year, prize money has increased $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second, and $2,500 for third. Individuals and businesses interested in the competition can learn more or enter at pnw.edu/thepnwbigsell.
