MICHIGAN CITY — With the incumbent La Porte County treasurer not seeking re-election, a former Michigan City Common Council member hopes to take the position.
“It’s with great honor and pleasure that I announce my candidacy for La Porte County Treasurer,” Ron Hamilton said Wednesday.
“I’m a lifelong Democrat who has resided in La Porte County my entire life.”
Hamilton served for the past eight years (2011-19) as the 3rd Ward representative on the Common Council.
“During my tenure as city councilman, I have been voted on by my colleagues as the vice-president of the city council, as well as their Parliamentarian,” Hamilton said.
“I had the opportunity to be appointed by the mayor to the management oversight committee and executive committee for NICTD [Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District].
“I was also a part of the police and fire negotiating team, along with being the chair for redistricting electoral lines. I’m a strong believer in fiscal accountability, balanced budgets, and the need to prepare for the long term.”
The incumbent treasurer has announced she will not run for re-election to the seat.
“Lynne Spevak has been a great county treasurer and with her decision to run for La Porte County Auditor, we need someone who is a trusted and ethical leader, and I know that is something I can do,” Hamilton said.
“I am committed to being an active and engaged participant, and I will continue to work hard for you in the community.”
He said the role of the treasurer has two primary responsibilities: being the custodian of all county funds and collecting any delinquent taxes.
“I am committed to working with all citizens struggling with delinquent taxes and will explore every possible option to avoid a tax sale,” Hamilton said.
“I believe all citizens deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and compassion. My education and background in city government will help me serve the citizens of La Porte County in a meaningful way, and provide a positive impact to the residents and taxpayers.”
Hamilton and his wife, Marisa, have three daughters – Amira, Mia, and Olivia. He attended South Central High School and Michigan City vocational school, graduating in 2003. He then attended Purdue University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Management, and Law and Commerce.
“I’m looking forward to working for you and providing positive changes within the treasurer’s office,” Hamilton said. “Please feel free to contact me or email anytime.”
He can be reached at 219-873-9273 or Hamilton 3ward@yahoo.com.
