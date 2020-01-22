Port Authority Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Port Authority Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom at 200 Heisman Harbor Dr. in Michigan City. The agenda includes reports on budget and finances, port operations and special events planning.
Barker Civic Center Commission meets
MICHIGAN CITY — The Barker Civic Center Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., in Michigan City. The agenda includes election of officers, appointment of new committees and a budget discussion.
Blood drive planned at Marquette
MICHIGAN CITY — The American Red Cross and Marquette Catholic High School are teaming up to help save lives. Marquette’s National Honor Society will host a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Scholl Center Business Lab from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. This blood drive is open to Marquette friends and family, and the Michigan City community. Students and faculty can schedule appointments during lunch or in the main office. The public can schedule online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.
WorkOne to host Job fair
MICHIGAN CITY —WorkOne Michigan City will host a Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the gymnasium at 301 E. 8th St., Suite 120 in Michigan City. Job seekers are encouraged to attend, dress for success, bring multiple copies of their resumes, and be prepared for on-site interviews. For more information, call Crystal at 219-762-6592, ext. 1237, or email cpeek@gotoworkonenw.com.
Partners for Clean Air scholarships
VALPARAISO — Applications are being accepted through March 2 for the new Partners for Clean Air Scholarship. “Partners for Clean Air is thrilled to be able to offer scholarship funds for the first time to help local students with an interest in pursuing a career that supports our mission,” Steering Committee member Kevin Doyle said. One or more scholarships of $2,500 will be awarded to qualified high school seniors in La Porter, Porter or Lake counties to assist with post-secondary education expenses.
Qualified students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, attend an Indiana accredited college, university or trade school in the fall of 2020; and pursue a two- or four-year college degree or two-year trade school certification or degree. Applicants must demonstrates how his or her planned field of study supports the goals of Partners for Clean Air. Preference may be given to students pursuing environmental sciences studies. Winners will be announced May 8. A full list of rules and the application are available at idem.IN.gov/PartnersForCleanAir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.