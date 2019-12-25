PADS seeks matching funds for new home

MICHIGAN CITY – Interfaith Community PADS has a daunting task in raising the money needed to renovate the former Sacred Heart Church into a permanent place to serve the homeless.
A challenge grant from Healthcare Foundation of La Porte could go a long way to help the organization reach its goal of $300,000 for needed repairs.
The challenge grant will match dollar for dollar up to $100,000 – and then two for one for the next $18,750 donated – if raised by May 1, 2020, according to Ed Merrion of PADS (Public Action to Deliver Shelter).
The non-profit offers the homeless in La Porte County shelter, food and connections to move toward a new path, he said. Programs include emergency overnight shelter for men, women, and women with children.
For now, it partners with several local churches to provide the overnight sites, which means moving around many times a week. Renovating the church on West 8th Street into a permanent shelter will be better for PADS and those it serves, according to Merrion.
“Having the opportunity to reside in a permanent site will increase our effectiveness,” he said. “More effective service will mean that our guests will spend less time suffering from homelessness."
The Healthcare Foundation challenge grant "puts us in the position to grab the opportunity to make a permanent shelter happen.”
The building – gifted to PADS by the Diocese of Gary – requires $300,000 in upgrades and updates, including new water and sewer lines, new bathrooms, sprinkler and fire alarm systems, a wheelchair access ramp and a warming kitchen.
The building also needs overall remodeling to create separate shelters for men on the upper level, and women and children on the lower.
It's a high price, but the community has stepped up so far, Merrion said.
“We have reached 75 percent of the first goal of the challenge. Because we serve residents from all over the county who have fallen through the cracks, we encourage the whole community to help us support this campaign."
Merrion said homelessness is often a misunderstood issue.
“It can happen and has happened to anyone," he said. "Sometimes, it is a result of poor choices, but often it occurs because of circumstances beyond a person’s control. In 18 years of service, our volunteers have seen the whole gamut of reasons.
“It is very hard to get back on one’s feet when one does not have a base of operations to work from. We have dealt with people from every walk of life, all while moving the program sites nightly from church basement to church basement. In a way, our program for the homeless has been homeless.”
Merrion said PADS has received a $5,000 donation from First Presbyterian Church in Michigan City, which founded the program, toward the match.
“When the holidays are on us, people traditionally reflect on what they have," he said. "One way to be grateful is to give back. We hope the community will meet the foundation’s challenge and bolster our efforts toward a real home.”
Donations can be made through the PADS website at interfaithcommunitypads.in; through a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/permanent-emergency-shelter; or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 38, Michigan City, IN 46361.
