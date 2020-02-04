MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools has released its calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
Highlights include:
n Aug. 12, 2020 – First Day of School for Students
n Sept. 7, 2020 – Labor Day (No School)
n Sept. 21, 2020 – eLearning Day
n Oct. 14, 2020 – eLearning Day
n Oct. 15-16, 2020 – Fall Break (No School)
n Nov. 3, 2020 – eLearning Day
n Nov. 23-27, 2020 – Thanksgiving Break (No School)
n Dec. 21, 2020 – January 1, 2021 – Winter Break (No School)
n Jan. 18, 2021 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day (No School)
n Feb. 15, 2021 – Presidents Day (No School)
n March 1, 2021 – eLearning Day
n April 2-9, 2021 – Spring Break (No School)
n May 3, 2021 – eLearning Day
n May 26, 2021 – Last Day for Students
n June 6, 2021 – Michigan City High School Graduation
On scheduled eLearning Days, students will log on from home to complete assignments; teachers will participate in professional development activities and will be available to assist students during designated times. Additional eLearning Days may be scheduled in the event of inclement weather.
