WALKERTON – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash sometime over the weekend that left a 74-year-old man dead near Walkerton.
About 9:23 a.m. Monday, a motorist called 911 to report what appeared to be a single vehicle ORV accident involving an unresponsive male, according to Matthew Maher of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.
Conservation Officers arrived at the site near 33880 Union Rd. in unincorporated Walkerton to find the ORV and the victim, Maher said.
After investigating, officers said the ORV was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, it left the south side of Union Road and struck a tree along Beall Ditch.
The St. Joseph County Coroner arrived and pronounced the subject deceased. His name has not yet been released.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, as is the time of the death, Maher said. There were no witnesses to the crash and evidence indicates it occurred prior to Sunday’s snowfall, he said.
The victim was not wearing a helmet or proper safety equipment at the time of the crash, according to IDNR.
"Conservation Officers stress safe operation of ORV’s and the use of proper protective equipment such as helmets," Maher said.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
