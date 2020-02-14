PRAIRIE TWP. — A Valparaiso man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in southeastern La Porte County.
About 3:42 p.m., La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash on State Road 39 at CR-1650S in unincorporated Prairie Township, about 3 miles southeast of Hanna.
Deputy Alex Pishkur was first on the scene and located a passenger vehicle off the east side of SR 39 and north of CR-1650S, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash investigation determined that a gold 2000 Lexus was heading northbound on SR 39 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and drove along a grassy area near the shoulder, according to the sheriff’s office.
The car stayed on the shoulder for 160 feet before colliding with a tree and coming to rest in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy reported that at the time of the crash, SR 39 was partially snow covered.
The driver and lone occupant of the Lexus was identified as 27-year-old Daniel M. McKeown, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Toxicology results are pending.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Hanna Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Coroner’s Office and John’s Garage.
