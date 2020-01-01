La Porteans welcome 2020

Photos by Ted YoakumSeveral guests pose for a photo inside the La Porte Civic Auditorium during the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs' big New Year's Eve bash Tuesday evening. Hundreds packed the auditorium, welcoming 2020 alongside others in the community.
Local musicians COR Light provided some live entertainment during the party, which capped off with a midnight toast to ring in the New Year.
Photos by Ted YoakumSeveral guests pose for a photo inside the La Porte Civic Auditorium during the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs' big New Year's Eve bash Tuesday evening. Hundreds packed the auditorium, welcoming 2020 alongside others in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.