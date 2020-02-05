Nancy Gifford, eighth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School, received the Christ the Teacher (formerly Light of Learning) Award from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend last week. Bishop Kevin Rhodes presented the award to several educators at a luncheon in their honor at the Century Center in South Bend on Thursday. St. Stan’s belongs to the Diocese of Gary, but participates in the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese’s You Can Lend A Hand fundraiser each year, making teachers eligible for award consideration.
