Watch Night Service planned
MICHIGAN CITY – Pentecostal Temple COGIC will host a Watch Night New Year's Eve service starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday at 2722 Wabash St. in Michigan City. Love Temple COGIC Pastor H. Swanson and Victory to Vision Ministries Pastor Rodney Spencer will also take part. A continental breakfast will be served after midnight.
New Year's Eve Crusade Service
MICHIGFAN CITY – Revival Center Church at 938 W. 8th St. in Michigan City will host a New Year's Eve "Financial Healing Miracle" Crusade Service starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The theme will be, "It's your time to prosper and be totally healed," with Apostle Ronnie Diamond Road, former lead vocalist of the Ohio Players, as guest speaker. For more information call 219-878-0100.
New police officers sworn in
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., for the swearing-in of new hires.
Students to discuss Norway trip
CHESTERTON – Ten Purdue University Northwest students who traveled to Bergen, Norway; visited the scene of a crime and talked to crime authors will tell their story at the Sons of Norway meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9. The students participated in an intensive course in American and Norwegian crime fiction, taught at Purdue and in Bergen by Prof. Jerry Holt. The group was in Bergen from Dec. 16-21.
The presentation will be headlined by Holt, who spent a year in Bergen as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Bergen last year, and has written a novel, "The Killing of Strangers," about the 1970 Kent State shootings. The meeting, open to the public, starts at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck supper and 7 p.m. program at the Westchester Library’s Baugher Center, 100 W. Indiana Ave. in Chesterton. Call 219-877-7097 for more information.
DNR shooting range hours to change
KINGSBURY – All shooting ranges operated by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, including the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area, will adjust hours of operation during January and February. The ranges will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will not affect the hours of operation for archery ranges, which are open daily, sunrise to sunset. Regular range hours will resume March 1. For more information, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3648.htm.
Tickets on sale for Cabin Fever
La PORTE – The La Porte Educational Development Foundation will host its annual Cabin Fever party on Friday, Jan. 31, after the La Porte High School varsity basketball game The 21-and-over event will be at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, and will include live music by Point'n Fingers, cash prizes, auctions, and more. The 2020 Norman J. Hubner Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored. Tickets are $25 a person and include a free drink coupon. They are available at lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020.
