MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City resident who calls himself “a regular guy” has joined a crowded field of candidates for the 1st District Congressional race.
At last week’s meeting of the La Porte County GOP Women’s Group, Dion Bergeron announced he has joined the hotly contested race.
“I’m just a regular guy,” Bergeron told the group, “and I’ve had enough of people that will never know what it’s like to be us making laws that affect us. I’m a former truck driver. I did that for a decade. I’ve been to 48 states, Canada, and even Mexico. Alaska and Hawaii are on the bucket list. Maybe someday. I’m also a former Correctional Officer. I worked at Indiana State Prison for 7 years. I’m no different than you, and certainly no better.”
Running as a Republican, he takes major issue with some of the national Democrats’ positions, he said.
“Everyone on the left seems to be in favor of this Green New Deal. No automobiles, no fossil fuels, and no cows. Enacting this would absolutely cripple the economy in this area. Northwest Indiana is dependent on the transportation industry and the steel industry, both of which would almost cease to exist with this legislation,” Bergeron said.
“I have family and friends currently employed at the mill, and more than one family member that retired from there. Some of my extended family are dairy farmers. I don’t think they’d be able to do much business with no cows, do you?”
He’s also not afraid to call out his differences with other Republicans, especially when it comes to the president.
“I don’t know any of the other candidates personally, but one thing I do want to touch on is that my fellow Republicans’ platforms are all very similar. Some have even openly voiced their willingness to rubber stamp anything President Trump wants,” he said.
“I believe that Donald Trump has done some very good things for this country, but I do not agree with everything he says and does. He is a human being and he makes mistakes, just as we all do. I am no one’s rubber stamp,” Bergeron said.
“If any policy or law is not good for the people of Northwest Indiana, then I will not back it. I will not vote for anything that does not directly serve my district. Trump’s focus has to be for the whole country, just like my focus is for District 1.”
In his official announcement of his candidacy, Bergeron said on Facebook: “I have decided to run for U.S. Congress for the 1st District of Indiana. I am tired of sitting idly by while people out of touch with reality make laws and decisions that affect the lives of me and my family. We desperately need more regular people in Congress, and I believe that the only way to affect change is within the system itself.”
Bergergon asked those in the audience for questions and many asked about his family.
“My wife works with the developmentally disabled. She’s a Medicaid Case Manager and through her I’ve been able to learn an incredible amount about the danger our home health care system is in,” he said. “There just aren’t enough providers and the system itself could be vastly improved.
“My wife and I have 5 children together. I have 2 adult daughters who live in New Jersey, and 3 boys that live with us. There’s 17-year-old Orion, 13-year-old Donovan (who goes by Nova), and 12-year-old Trevor.”
The family lives in Michigan City, where Bergeron grew up, while my wife comes from Munster, he said. “We met when we both worked at the Indiana State Prison.”
The final question was which issue Bergeron was most passionate about.
“While there are many things that could be improved, I am extremely passionate about the 2nd Amendment, followed closely by the 1st. The 2nd Amendment is the foundation of self defense,” he said.
“I believe that everyone has the right to defend themselves and their family. That is one reason I believe we need more regular people to stand up and demand our government back. I will always defend your rights and those of all of us in this country.”
Anyone interested in learning more, or in helping with the campaign, can call 219-380-9625 or visit dionbergeron.com or facebook.com/DionFor Congress.
