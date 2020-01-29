MICHIGAN CITY – A Michigan City man incarcerated since March 2019 in connection with a string of local gas station robberies has also been charged with a robbery in Lake County.
And the state has ruled 31-year-old Ian Ladwuane Rawls is now competent to stand trial.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the Lake County case, Hobart Police responded to the Family Express on Ridge Road (U.S. 6) after it was robbed around 4:30 a.m. on March 7.
Two women – a gas station attendant and a customer – told police they were robbed by a man in a black hooded sweatshirt, black facial covering, blue latex gloves and jeans with a distinctive pattern.
They said he displayed a gun and ushered them into the stockroom before fleeing the store.
The Lake County document states that among the items located in Rawls’ vehicle after his March 10 arrest in Michigan City were the jeans he could be seen wearing on surveillance video during the Hobart robbery.
Hobart Police also note that when he went on his alleged crime spree, he had been released from jail only days prior and was wearing an ankle monitor issued through La Porte County Corrections.
And although the monitor did not have the ability to track Rawls’ location, it determined he was on unauthorized leave from his residence during the time the Hobart robbery occurred.
Additionally, a special agent with the FBI reported that Rawls’ cell phone pinged at the cell phone tower near the Hobart gas at 4:36 a.m., 4:37 a.m. and 6:02 a.m. on March 7.
Rawls appeared in La Porte Superior Court 1 on Thursday for setting of a trial date for his La Porte County charges. His new trial is set to begin April 6, with a final pretrial conference on March 5.
He is accused of robbing three Michigan City gas stations and one in unincorporated La Porte County between March 9-10, and displaying a gun in at least two of the robberies.
All four La Porte County station attendants described the robber as a black male in his 30s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans with distinctive detail on the pockets, and driving a green sedan with missing hubcaps.
Among the items reported stolen were cash, a cash box, cartons of cigarettes and boxes of cigars.
Michigan City Police arrested Rawls just minutes after the last robbery was reported on March 10 at the SAVE station at 1811 Franklin St. The La Porte County probable cause affidavit states that they found a BB gun, red bandana and bag filled with cigars in his 1997 Geo Prism, and $267 on his person.
He was arrested on initial charges of armed robbery as a Level 3 felony, resisting law enforcement as a Class A misdemeanor, and driving without ever receiving a license as a Class C misdemeanor.
However, as the La Porte County investigation continued, Rawls was charged with three additional counts of armed robbery as Level 3 felonies, and two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon as Level 5 felonies.
The other robberies for which he is charged occurred at the the Speedway near the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 35; the Family Express at 5822 Franklin St.; and the BP at 702 State Road 212.
He was placed in lockup at the La Porte County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, and was scheduled for jury trial to begin on July 8.
But in June, two court-appointed psychologists deemed Rawls incompetent to stand trial, and he was sent to a state hospital for treatment.
Competency was reported “restored” to the local court in November.
However, while still in the custody of the Indiana Department of Mental Health, Rawls was charged in Lake County in September with the Family Express robbery on March 7.
There, he is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, all Level 3 felonies.
No court hearings are currently scheduled in his Lake County case, but Rawls continues to be held without bail at the La Porte County Jail for safe-keeping in that case.
Each of the eight Level 3 felonies Rawls faces between the two counties is punishable by 3-16 years in prison. The two Level 5 felonies carry sentences of 1-6 years apiece.
