MICHIGAN CITY — A 62-year-old man arrested earlier this month for robbing an east side liquor store, has now been charged with a string of armed robberies dating back over three months.
Michigan City Police say the new charges bring to a close the investigation of nearly a dozen armed robberies in the city between October 2019 and early this year.
On Friday, MCPD Det. Sgt. Kevin Urbanczyk filed an amended charging information in La Porte County Superior Court 1, charging Kenneth W. Ashley with 12 counts of robbery.
“This brings closure to an investigation that began in October of 2019,” according to MCPD Cpl. Francisco Rodriguez.
“Between October of 2019 and January of 2020, the Michigan City Police Department investigated a string of robberies at several businesses. Det. Sgt. Urbanczyk, Det. Cpl. Anna Painter, and several other investigators with the MCPD Investigative Division, diligently worked these cases,” Rodriguez said.
About 11 a.m. on Jan. 8, a man walked into Charley’s East Side Liquor with a portion of his face covered and a “blunt force object” in his hand, police said at the time.
He demanded money from the cashier, which she supplied, and then he ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash.
The detectives’ diligence “proved fruitful” the next day, when Officer Allen Schutz and Officer Dave Baker observed a man near the intersection of East 6th and Cedar streets who resembled the suspect in a robbery that occurred the previous day at Charley’s Eastside Liquors, Rodriguez said.
He was later identified as Ashley, and since Ashley’s arrest on Jan. 9, Urbanczyk was able to secure additional charges relating to the string of robberies, according to police.
A chronological list of the incidents:
Oct. 20, 2019 – Virk’s Marathon, 1301 Franklin St.
Nov. 17, 2019 – Save Gas Station, 1022 N. Karwick Rd.
Nov. 25, 2019 – Lucky Stop Gas Station, 1912 Franklin St.
Nov. 29, 2019 – Save Gas Station, 1022 N. Karwick Rd.
Dec. 4, 2019 – OshKosh b’Gosh, 1730 Lighthouse Place
Dec. 17, 2019 – Trail Creek Liquors, 2000 E. U.S. Hwy 20
Dec. 17, 2019 – Cigarette Discount Outlet, 4211 Franklin St.
Dec. 23, 2019 – Phillips 66 Gas Station, 3533 Franklin St.
Jan. 7, 2020 – 19th Hole Liquors, 826 N. Karwick Rd.
Jan. 8 – Charley’s Eastside Liquors, 1509 E. Michigan Blvd.
Jan. 8 – Check ‘n Go, 5236 Franklin St.
Ashley was charged with 8 counts of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; and four counts of robbery, a Level 5 felony. He is currently being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
His next court appearance will be Feb. 20 in Superior Court 1.
“The Michigan City Police Department would like to extend our gratitude to La Porte County Deputy Prosecutor Mark Roule and La Porte County Superior Judge Michael Bergerson for their assistance and time put into assisting us with this investigation,” Chief Dion Campbell said in a statement.
Anyone with any information relevant to the investigation should contact Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221, ext. 1042.
