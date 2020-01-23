MICHIGAN CITY — Henrich Heisman – fondly known as “Henry,” “Dad,” or “Pop” – was born in Bremen, Germany. on Sept. 26, 1862, and came to Michigan City at the age of 31 after a life of adventure on the high seas as a sailor and fisherman.
As outlined in “Up Close And Personal: A History Of LaPorte County” by Heisman’s grandson, Arnold Bass, Heisman began his travels at age 13. They took him to Europe, and North and South America, starting as a cabin boy and progressing to first mate on barques, brigs and schooners.
He ended up in Chicago as home port and became a naturalized citizen in 1884. When he decided to make the nearby port of Michigan City his home, he met Hulda Rehbein, also from Germany, while in the Life Saving Service.
Together, they had nine children, and lived in a small four-bedroom home built in 1888 or 1889; and then in 1911 built a larger adjacent 11-room, two-story home on the lakefront spot where the parking lot between the Michigan City Yacht Club and U.S. Coast Guard Station.
In 1906, Heisman began his family business, which first mined gravel to sell to contractors, then towed fishing tugs, and eventually added excursion boats and two speedboats dubbed “Miss Michigan City” and “Miss Indiana.”
Two of his sons, Herman (Ham) and Rudolph (Rudy), joined him in his entrepreneurial efforts.
In 1926 the unthinkable happened; the city began to use the eastern end of the park or boat basin as a landfill. Referring to an article in The News-Dispatch, Heisman took on harbor hero status beginning with the comment to E.G. “Babe” Brown, “Let’s do something about that.”
And he did. With the signatures of 19 other boat owners and the support of the South Shore Power Boat Club of Chicago, Heisman petitioned the War Department, U.S. Engineer Office in Chicago. After the City Manager of Michigan City was requested to stop, it appears the dumping continued but finally stopped in 1927 after another order to stop.
As explained in a 2017 article in The Beacher, by William Halliar, “today about a third of the original yacht basin still exists.” When in 1932 a new drive along the shore of the basin separated the home from the boatyard and marina, Heisman contended he owned the land the drive was on as well as where his boatyard was.
After a tumultuous time when city politicians tried to claim the Heismans didn’t officially own the rights to the property, an amicable agreement was reached with Heisman granted rites to his homestead and leases granted for him to solely use the harbor and pier for his business.
“Henry, by the terms of the agreement, acknowledged the city’s ownership and title to the land that lay east of the Coast Guard property along the shore of the basin and immediately north of the basin,” Bass said.
His book outlines how Matt Gorge and Sam Ankony purchased the Heisman business operations, equipment, and service facilities in 1950. Both the original four-room home and the larger 11-room Heisman homes were sold to the city in 1959 and destroyed in the 1980s. Henrich Heisman passed away at the age of 89 on March 17, 1952.
Today, the street leading to the area bears the name Heisman Harbor Drive as a testimony to his legacy to save Michigan City’s harbor through courageous advocacy and philanthropic foresight.
