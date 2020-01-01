Healthcare Foundation donates to shelter

MICHIGAN CITY – The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte presented a huge check on Monday to Interfaith Community PADS – a $100,000 check for meeting its fundraising goal and meeting eligibility requirements of the brand new HFL Challenge Grant.
PADS (Public Action Delivering Shelter) has set a goal of raising $300,000 to renovate the former Sacred Heart Church into a facility to serve the homeless by providing shelter, food and a network to help people get back on their feet, according to Ed Merrion, PADS board member.
"Without the Sacred Heart renovation, PADS would have had to continue offering overnight services through churches in the area, which means moving church to church several nights a week," he said. "This can be difficult for those individuals being served as they have to find a way to get from church to church."
With the $100,000 HFL matching grant and the donations of individuals throughout the Michigan City and beyond, PADS has raised $200,000 – two-thirds of its goal.
“Our new Challenge Grant challenges organizations to raise a predetermined amount of money with the assurance that HFL will match that amount once the organization hits its goal,” said Maria Fruth, president and CEO of the HFL.
"There are so many amazing organizations in La Porte County that need support in accomplishing their bold goals, and we are looking forward to presenting more organizations with matching grants so that they can accomplish even greater things for our community.”
A community organization can be considered by HFL for grant eligibility if the organization directly serves or supports residents who reside within La Porte, or impacts the health and wellness of La Porte County, Fruth said.
"HFL is dedicated to its mission of empowering residents to live healthy and well, and to supporting a diverse range of health and wellness programs and services to achieve the vision of La Porte becoming one of the top 10 healthiest communities in Indiana.
"HFL’s new challenge grant helps local organizations invest in building a healthier community. Together, with a dynamic nonprofit sector and strong leadership, HFL hopes to create thriving communities throughout La Porte County," she said.
To learn more about HFL programs, visit hflaporte.org or call 219-326-2471.
For more information on PADS and how to donate, visit interfaithcommunitypads.in, call 219-276-7582 or email info@interfaithcommunitypads.com.
