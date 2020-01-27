Cell phone ban for drivers advances
INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation co-authored by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, to prohibit holding a hand-held electronic device while driving has passed the House Roads and Transportation Committee. Indiana has a law that prohibits texting while driving, but it is difficult to enforce. Pressel said 21 states have implemented “hands-free device driving laws.”
If passed, drivers in Indiana could not hold their cell phone or electronic communication devices while driving. Pressel said there will be a comprehensive and statewide educational campaign to inform Hoosiers about this law if it is enacted. House Bill 1070 now moves to the full House.
Breakfast with Birds at Luhr Park
La PORTE — The La Porte County Park staff is hosting a continental breakfast with feathered friends as guests of honor. Breakfast with the Birds is a chance to enjoy nature, and see how many species you can identify at the feeding stations while strolling through a natural setting from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the Luhr Park Nature Center. The park is located at 0185 S. Holmesville Rd. in La Porte. For more information, contact 219-325-8315 or lcparks@csinet.net.
Roundtable for tutors
La PORTE — A roundtable for tutors volunteering for READ La Porte County will be conducted from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in Meeting Room B at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave, in La Porte. The session is for current and potential tutors to meet and discuss tips on tutoring. Anyone tutoring for any program or wondering what tutoring for READ La Porte County involves is welcome.
Tutors for school-aged children through adults are needed in reading, math, speaking English, digital literacy, and passing tests. To volunteer or for more information, go to readlaportecounty.org. To register, contact Director Mary Hedge at mhedge8@comcast.net or 219-325-0875.
Third House sessions at PNW
WESTVILLE — The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Westville Area Chamber of Commerce and La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau will host two Indiana Third House Sessions at which local state legislators will discuss important topics that affect the community and region.
The events on Feb. 7 and March 20 will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Dworkin Center at Purdue University Northwest at 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be available. To register, visit conta. cc/2RLhsLn or conta.cc/2Ex5vkq, or call 219-324-8584 or 219-874-6221.
Correction
In a story in Thursday’s News-Dispatch, the name of the grocery donating food and drinks for the benefit for Shana Schultz at the Coolspring Volunteer Fire Department was incorrect. Strack & Van Til is the donor.
