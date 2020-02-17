MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man on the west side Sunday afternoon, and the suspicious death of a Chicago man earlier in the day on the south side.
About 4:30 p.m., Michigan City Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Chicago Street for a report of shots being fired, a statement from police said.
Responding officers found a 19-year-old man who had suffered a a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
The victim was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for treatment.
A police report said police are looking for two possible suspects, possibly in a 2006 black Pontiac G4, but no further information was released.
The report said the victim told police the shots were fired from the vehicle.
“Investigators believe that this was not a random act of violence and there is no ongoing danger to the community at this time,” according to MCPD Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.
Earlier Sunday, about 9 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Grackle Lane on the south side for a report of an unconscious person.
Responding officers found 59-year-old Harvey Perry of Chicago dead inside a home.
“Due to the suspicious nature of Perry’s death, the MCPD’s Investigative Division was called to the scene,” Rodriguez said.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning at Franciscan Health Michigan City, and preliminary results should be available Tuesday, according to La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler.
La Porte County EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department assisted at both scenes.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact lead detective Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221, ext. 1042.
Anyone with information about Perry’s death is asked to contact lead detective Sgt. Tony McClintock at 219-874-3221, ext. 1074.
Tipsters can also contact MCPD via Facebook Messenger or the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488, and can remain anonymous.
