MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has announced the results of elections for new directors and officers of the board for 2020, all of whom were unanimously approved at the December Board of Directors meeting.
Approved for her first three-year term on the board was Julie Krause, general manager of Patrick’s Grille; and appointed to fill a vacant term through 2021 was Scott Newcomb, director of plant operations at Sullivan Palatek.
Elected officers for 2020 are chairman John Wall of Walsh & Kelly, vice-chair Bill Gertner of Horizon Bank, treasurer Brenda Temple of Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, and secretary Jill Nygren of Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Outgoing chair Megan Applegate of Applegate & Co. CPA will serve as past chair for 2020.
“It has been an honor to serve as Chair of the Board for the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce this past year,” she said “And, it is with great confidence in John that I look forward to what 2020 brings for the chamber and its members.”
Directors continuing their terms on the board include Rod Bensz of B&E Marine; Curt Cipares of Tonn & Blank; Clarence Hulse of Economic Development Corporation Michigan City; Kristina Jacobucci of Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones; Charlie Keene of General Insurance Services; Stephanie Oberlie of Harbour Trust; Chad McKeever of Sullair; and Sandra Smith of PNC Bank.
Ex-officio directors are Michigan City Area Schools Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins, and Kathy Neary of Ivy Tech Community College.
"The chamber’s vision is that Michigan City will continue to be a progressive community in which to live, work and invest through partnerships with the business sector and local leadership," Applegate said.
"Our mission is to be a catalyst for economic growth in our community and for our members through advocacy, education and regional collaborations. Through these efforts we will help our members and community connect, grow and thrive."
For more information, call 219-874-6221 or visit MichiganCityChamber.com.
