MCAS Board to meet Tuesday
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administrative Building at 408 S. Carroll Ave. in Michigan City. The agenda includes appointment of officers, and a report on 2018 year-end financial information.
Public meeting on Cheney Run project
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Sanitary District will host a public meeting on Cheney Run Recreational Activities from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Krueger Memorial Hall, 801 Liberty Trail in Michigan City. The meeting will be to discuss ideas for a new trail system at Cheney Run and Karwick Nature Park, and on-site improvement such as restrooms, fishing piers, seating areas and more.
The meeting will be gather resident feedback and present surveys for interested residents to complete about what they would like to see included in the project, which is funded by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Lake Michigan Coastal Program and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. For more information, contact rmanz@delta-institute.org.
Rail Planning Committee meets
La PORTE — The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission’s Construction Rail Planning Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Meeting Room 3 of the La Porte County Annex in La Porte. The agenda includes discussion of the IEDC grant agreement, a contract for rail-Adlon and the CN connection appraisal review.
County Redevelopment Commission meets
La PORTE — The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Meeting Room 3 of the La Porte County Annex in La Porte. The agenda includes election of officers, updates on the 421/94 TIF project, the 39N Water Tower project and the 35 TIF project; and an update on the proposed IEDC grant for the CSX mainline rail spur to Kingsbury Industrial Park.
Rolling Prairie alumni scholarships
NEW CARLISLE — The Rolling Prairie High School Alumni Association is offering a scholarship to a qualifying graduating senior. Any high school senior who plans to attend college or a professional school next year and has either a grandparent or great-grandparent who graduated from the former Rolling Prairie High School is eligible.
Applications, along with supporting documentation, are due Friday, March 27. The applications can be downloaded from the New Prairie High School Guidance Department scholarship page. For more information or to obtain an application by email or regular mail contact Carmadeane Rose at 219-778-4114 or Carmadeane@gmail.com.
