MC Park Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes updates on the Old Lighthouse Museum Project, the Park Department’s 2020 4th Quarter Report and Annual Report, and the 2020 Great Lakes Grand Prix Major Event License Agreement; and reports from the superintendent, the zoo and Port Authority liaisons.
MC Tree Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Tree Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes reports on education, Arbor Day; city park trees, street trees and the the tree walk; and purchasing and planting, and discussion of goals and fundraising for 2020.
To discuss police promotions
MICHIGAN CITY — The Police Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., to discuss pending promotions.
Police Commission meeting canceled
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Commission’s monthly meeting, scheduled for Wednesday at the Long Beach Town Hall, has been canceled.
LP County Sewer & Water District meets
La PORTE — The La Porte County Regional Sewer & Water District will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in Meeting Room 3 at the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
Pretty in Pink is Valentine Tea theme
MICHIGAN CITY — Pretty in Pink is the theme of the 70th annual Valentine Tea at 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 121 E. 7th St. in Michigan City. The afternoon will include music, goodies, tea and more as members celebrate memories of the past and look forward to making new friends and memories.
Craft Fair benefits young actors
MICHIGAN CITY — Centerstage Youth Theatre and the Michigan City Area Schools Theatre Department will host a fundraising Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday. More than 70 artists and vendors will be selling handmade crafts and commercial items.
All proceeds will go to Centerstage, a not-for-profit associated with MCAS, which provides free opportunities for kids to get involved with youth theater. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Rd.
Correction
A date was incorrect in a Saturday story about Panini Panini. The next First Friday event will be on Feb. 7.
