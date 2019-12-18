MICHIGAN CITY – Engaged is the best way to describe Lake Hills Elementary School fifth-graders as they took part in National Week of Code activities last week.
With the help of David Fink, Youth Services Librarian at Michigan City Public Library, they were introduced to the BBC Microbit, a tiny microcontroller; and the Microsoft MakeCode website, a free, open source coding platform – all designed to make learning computer science fun and easy.
"I loved the reactions of the students,” Fink said. “They were put on the spot to create a coding project in a short amount of time using the microbit microcontroller, a piece of technology they had never used before, and they succeeded.
"I loved that the students pursued their own ideas for a project, and that they were not afraid to make mistakes as they explored parameters and possibilities. Overall, I think the students had fun, and I really enjoyed their playful approaches to learning.”
Fink’s visit coincided with the national Week of Code, which every school in La Porte County is celebrating between Dec. 9-20. The day before, Fink conducted a similar activity with fourth-graders at Lake Hills using the microbit and Microsoft MakeCode. Michigan City Area Schools' teachers are encouraged to provide at least one coding activity for their students during the week.
Fifth-grader Thomas Chatfield thought it “was cool because I can tell it to do something on the computer and it shows here.”
Abigail Killingbeck, another student, said, “I love it. It’s so cool. It feels like I’m coding something. I love coding.”
Fink said that was the goal – to show students possibilities.
“My main objective today was to show the students that coding opens a world of possibilities for creativity and expression, and that each student has meaningful ideas that significantly influence what that world of possibilities can be."
Students programmed their microbits with animated light displays and music, Fink said. Some had fun displaying special messages. And, headphones were "hacked" by building a circuit with alligator clips connected to the microbit and a headphone jack. Students could then listen to their coded, musical creations.
Analeah Smith spelled out the name of her friend, Jhayel, and was pleased that “we can do different things – we can say different words.” Madalyn Novitzke was proud of her “love – live – believe” message.
Fifth-grade teacher Laura Charpentier was also excited about the lesson.
“This is amazing. It’s great that we have someone in the community to teach us,” she said. “It’s definitely engaging. I look forward to working with coding more after the break, incorporating lessons that I can facilitate as a class and use for individual projects, too.”
Fink demonstrated to students different items he’s created using coding, including a “Veg Head Robot” that can not only move forward and backward and turn, but can rotate its head. He showed them how to play “Shake The Bottle” using a built-in accelerometer taped to a bottle; and other activities from BBC Microbit.
"Coding in general is so important right now just to help our kids become global citizens and it helps our kids keep up with what’s out there," fifth-grade teacher Shariann Forker said.
Fink said coding is important for 21st century learning.
“I feel it is important for students to explore coding in playful, social and creative ways because it fosters vital 21st century skills like collaboration, creativity, adaptability, critical thinking, and STEM/STEAM literacy," he said.
“Creative coding is a crucial skill for students to develop because it helps prepare them for more than just a career in computer science. It is a literacy that gives students agency to become designers and creators with technology rather than just consumers of technology.”
Some of the students definitely had their futures in mind.
“If we start our own business, we can code things,” said Alannah McLaurn.
“What we learn in fifth grade can make us millionaires someday,” Tristan DeVries added.
