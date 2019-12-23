La PORTE — Thanks to the efforts of a pair of local businesses, Christmas arrived a bit early for the furry residents of the La Porte County Animal Shelter.
Last week, employees of MTM Realty Group dropped off more than $1,000 worth of food, toys and treats for the dogs and cats currently staying at the shelter. The donation capped off several weeks of fundraising efforts by the realty company and Pet Supplies Plus.
The drive kicked off in early October, after Ashlan Siford, marketing director with MTM, suggested the company create an eye-catching calendar to help promote the firm. They decided to partner with the La Porte County Animal Shelter for the project, with each month featuring a photo of an agent posing with one of the animals, Siford said.
The collaboration snowballed from there, and the company "adopted" the shelter just in time for the holidays.
Several MTM agents began running a "List with Me and Adopt for Free," promotion, paying animal adoption fees for clients taking home a new companion from the shelter.
The company also began raising money for supplies, setting up donation jars and bins at their offices, and starting a GoFundMe drive. A group of MTM realtors — Lisa Moore, Jeannie Muldowney, Marina Klein, Chip Jones, Sheila Saunders, Jenn Bauer, Darlene Jesch and Jari Troth — also began donating a part of their commission checks.
"It's been really nice," Siford said of the fundraiser. "A lot of agents were really excited about it, excited to see the animals at the shelter."
The Pet Supplies Plus store in La Porte, a longtime supporter of the shelter, also got involved by setting up donation jars inside the store.
In total, the companies raised around $1,150, dollars MTM agents used to purchase products at a discounted price from Pet Supplies Plus.
Shelter director Jane Bernard said the donation was "just amazing." The shelter is always in need of food and other supplies for the dozens of cats and dogs its staff care for at the facility, so the support has been much appreciated, she said.
"We're very thankful for them considering us," she said. "They could have chosen any nonprofit or charity in the community, all of which are in need and also very deserving, so we're extremely grateful."
Given the success of the fundraiser, the MTM team is hoping to give back to other worthwhile causes in the future, Siford said.
Those interested in donating to the Animal Shelter may call 219-326-1637 or email lpcoac@laportecounty.org for more information.
