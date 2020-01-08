Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
WEDNESDAY
A 35-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Franklin Street at 1:59 a.m.
TUESDAY
Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Lafayette.
Invasion of privacy was reported in the 5200 block of Franklin Street.
Police are investigating a case of harassment in the 400 block of E. 8th Street.
Olive Garden reported a case of theft at 2:53 p.m.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of Menke Road.
A 61-year-old Porter woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, possession of marijuana, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
A 31-year-old Michigan City woman was arrested for theft at Al's Supermarket.
Armed robbery was reported at Scartozzi's Trattoriain in the 800 block of N. Karwick Road at 8:29 p.m. A 45-year-old man is suspected in the robbery.
A 50-year-old Michigan City man was charged with operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
A 32-year-old Michigan City man was charged with intimidation, possession of a legend drug and false informing.
Battery was reported in the 3500 block of Franklin Street.
A dog was reported at large in the 1400 block of W. Garfield.
Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Boulevard.
MONDAY
Triangle Liquors reported a case of theft at 9:27 a.m.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of S. Lake Avenue.
Police are investigating a case of child custody interference.
Two 14-year-olds were arrested and a third was suspected in a case of criminal trespass at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.
A wallet filled with $400 in cash and credit cards was reported lost at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets after the owner reported leaving it on the top of her vehicle when she drove away.
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of E. 7th Street.
A 13-year-old girl was reportedly arrested for escape in the 1600 block of S. Woodland Avenue.
A 30-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies.
Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ohio Street.
SUNDAY
Battery between two 21-year-old men was reported in the 300 block of Kenwood Place.
Domestic battery was reported in the 100 block of Hancock Avenue.
