MICHIGAN CITY – An Elkhart County woman was arrested at the Indiana State Prison on Sunday, charged with attempting to smuggle narcotics to an inmate.
An investigation by ISP resulted in Sunday's arrest of Crystal Marie Miller, 25, of Bristol, according to Warden Ron Neal.
Tobacco, lighters and a clear crystal-like substance, which later field tested positive for methamphetamine, were found in a package allegedly intended to be delivered to an offender during visitation, Neal said in a statement from ISP.
Miller was arrested by Correctional Police officers and transported and booked into La Porte County Jail, where she is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.
She is charged with trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Miller was scheduled to appear in La Porte County Superior Court 2 on Monday.
Trafficking with an inmate is punishable by up to eight years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to ISP.
“I am thankful that staff were diligent in their duties and were paying attention to this person," Neal said.
"We have a zero tolerance policy on trafficking. This is a very serious offense that causes a multitude of problems inside of a Correctional Facility."
He said such cases will be prosecuted to "the fullest extent of the law. We will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances into any of our facilities."
